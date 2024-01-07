A Maldives politician made a controversial remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep. In one of his tweets, Zahid Rameez, a member of the Progressive Party of Maldives Senate, mocked the beaches of Lakshadweep Island and questioned whether India's Union Territory can match the services provided by the Maldives. Reflecting his prejudiced mindset toward Indians, he wrote, “The move is great. However, the idea of competing with us is delusional. How can they provide the service we offer? How can they be so clean? The permanent smell in the rooms will be the biggest downfall." His remark on PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep island has garnered sharp response from Indian social media users. Many even called for a boycott of the island nation. In his another post on X, Zahid Rameez criticised India for “copying a small economy like Sri Lanka," without giving any context of mentioning another nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the UT on January 2. During his visit to the archipelago, PM also laid the foundation for various projects worth ₹1,150 crore in the Union Territory.

The development projects cover technology, energy, water resources, healthcare and education sectors. The projects were launched at a function attended by hundreds of islanders including women and children whom Modi referred to as his "kudumbangangal" (family members) in Malayalam.

"Even though the geographical area of Lakshadweep is small, the hearts of the people are as deep as the ocean. I am overwhelmed by the love and blessings I am receiving here. I express my gratitude to you all," said Modi.

One of the major highlights of his visit was his pictures witnessing water sports like snorkelling. PM took to social media platform on Thursday to describe his visit to the UT of Lakshadweep. He also shared several pictures including "exhilarating experience" of attempting snorkelling.

