AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria on Friday said that Covid-19 third wave can be delayed and can be flattened if for the next few months people avoid crowd, non-essential travel and maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour.

"If for the next few months, until a larger part of our population gets vaccinated, we should avoid crowd, non-essential travel & maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour. With this, I think we can delay & also flatten the third wave," Dr Guleria told ANI news agency.

Further, the AIIMS director said one cannot predict how the Covid-19 virus would behave but it would not mutate so dramatically in the coming months.

"As per the serosurvey, there is a reasonably good amount of immunity in the population," Dr Guleria added.

Recently, the central government said a serosurvey has found that two-thirds of the population aged above six years has SARS-CoV-2 antibodies but stressed that around 40 crore people are still vulnerable to the infection and there is no room for complacency.

In the ICMR's 4th national Covid serosurvey, overall seroprevalence was 67.6%.

The seroprevalence in the age group of 6-9 years was 57.2%, in age group of 10-17 years was 61.6%, in 18-44 years was 66.7%, in 45-60 years was 77.6% and in over 60 years it was around 76.7%, the government said and attributed the rise to the role of delta variant in spreading the second wave and to the vaccination cover.

Besides, 85% of the surveyed healthcare workers in the fourth round were found to have antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 and one-tenth of HCWs were still unvaccinated.

The government said the findings show there is a ray of hope, but there is no room for complacency and COVID-appropriate behaviour and community engagement have to be maintained.

The serosurvey was conducted over 28,975 individuals (adults and children), apart from 7,252 healthcare workers in 70 districts across 21 where earlier three rounds were also conducted.

