How ChatGPT is going to change future of work and our approach to education2 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 04:21 PM IST
- A report from Dell suggests that 85% of jobs that will be around in 2030 do not exist yet
The pace of technological advancement is booming aggressively and conversations around ChatGPT snatching away jobs are becoming more and more frequent. The future of work is definitely going to change and that makes it clear that the approach toward education is also demanding a big shift.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×