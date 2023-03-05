The pace of technological advancement is booming aggressively and conversations around ChatGPT snatching away jobs are becoming more and more frequent. The future of work is definitely going to change and that makes it clear that the approach toward education is also demanding a big shift.

A report from Dell suggests that 85% of jobs that will be around in 2030 do not exist yet. The fact becomes important as it showcases that the jobs are not going to vanish, they will just change and most of the jobs by 2030 will be new. If we look closely, that has been the case always, whether it's the advent of calculators or computers, people might have lost jobs in the process, but many new positions were also created.

In education, the use of artificial intelligence has endless possibilities and it can surely push the creativity and productivity of students. More enhanced learning through virtual realities, or augmented realities can surely help to provide the right understanding of concepts. The modern workforce will need to adapt and collaborate with new technologies.

Some schools had a knee-jerk reaction and banned the use of ChatGPT which seems to be a pointless effort. Instead, their strategy should be centered on assisting students in interacting with the software and developing their abilities.

The efforts in this direction have already started and the government is also collaborating with the private sector. Network Capital, 5ire.org, and NITI Aayog have recently joined hands to create a blockchain module for all school students in India. The module will be freely available with hackathons to support students in creating software that tackles intricate societal and economical issues.

The students will also be free to scale these applications and can even obtain funding for it or can simply include it in their resumes to get more attractive employment opportunities.

To thrive in the jobs of the future, apart from skills and learning, the students must work on their mindset. The current education model provides us with a lot of prejudices and mental limitations. The workforce of the future will inherently have more open minds and confidence.