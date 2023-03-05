How ChatGPT is going to change future of work and our approach to education

A report from Dell suggests that 85% of jobs that will be around in 2030 do not exist yet. The fact becomes important as it showcases that the jobs are not going to vanish, they will just change and most of the jobs by 2030 will be new. If we look closely, that has been the case always, whether it's the advent of calculators or computers, people might have lost jobs in the process, but many new positions were also created.