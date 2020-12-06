How China fear hits Indian traders

“Suddenly, there are too many restrictions on imports. There’s no clarity. To make things worse, the domestic market is yet to pick up after the pandemic and the (subsequent) economic slowdown. Meanwhile, container freight rates have gone through the roof. There is no option for me but to down the shutters," says Shah. He adds that a large part of the Chinese import trade that he has seen others indulge in while doing business over the years is unethical and illegal, with unimaginable levels of under-invoicing and bribing at the customs and ports.