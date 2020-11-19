Covid-19 has derailed the painstaking efforts of decades and diverted scientific attention from killer diseases like tuberculosis with the last 10 months witnessing treatment interruptions, delays in diagnosis and imposition of physical barriers for patients who must travel to distant clinics to pick up medications, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday.

Vardhan, who digitally addressed the 33rd Stop TB Partnership board meet, noted that from January to October, only 14.5 lakh tuberculosis cases were notified in the country, which is 29 per cent lower than the same period in 2019, with the decline being over 35-40 per cent in states such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur and Goa, a statement issued by the health ministry said.

Speaking on India's strategy of turning the crisis into opportunity, he said, "COVID-19 has provided us with an opportunity to boost TB elimination activities through health system strengthening and infectious diseases control."

Specifically, he highlighted that several dedicated infectious diseases hospitals have come up as a part of the pandemic response measures, which would contribute in a major way towards tuberculosis care and management.

The molecular diagnostic capacity of the country has increased multi-fold. These multi-platform devices based on cartridge and chip-based technology can decentralise TB diagnosis, the minister said.

Behavioural changes acquired during the pandemic such as cough hygiene, use of masks, physical distancing will further help reduce the transmission of tuberculosis, which is a respiratory illness.

The increased uptake of telemedicines and teleconsultation during the pandemic will provide channels of consultation for tuberculosis, he said.

Exhorting the health leadership of the world to drive government policy, raise investments in the healthcare sector and also raise the awareness of the general masses towards the loss of precious lives that is happening through uncontrolled infectious diseases like TB, Vardhan ended his address by noting: "TB elimination is not so difficult if we can create a mass movement against the disease. It needs strategised advocacy, thought leadership and disruptive social entrepreneurship. It needs mass mobilisation, aggressive campaigns, powerful partners and deep commitments. And most of all, it needs a powerful societal and political commitment."





















Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via