Exhorting the health leadership of the world to drive government policy, raise investments in the healthcare sector and also raise the awareness of the general masses towards the loss of precious lives that is happening through uncontrolled infectious diseases like TB, Vardhan ended his address by noting: "TB elimination is not so difficult if we can create a mass movement against the disease. It needs strategised advocacy, thought leadership and disruptive social entrepreneurship. It needs mass mobilisation, aggressive campaigns, powerful partners and deep commitments. And most of all, it needs a powerful societal and political commitment."