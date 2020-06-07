After a 70-day lockdown, India’s health infrastructure looks unconvincing as the country recorded over 2.5 lakh coronavirus cases till Sunday, with top metros like Mumbai and Delhi taking the worst hit.

Health care facilities are under immense pressure as patients not getting hospitals beds for coronavirus and non- coronavirus related treatments all across the country.

To put it in perspective, over 80% of the covid-19 beds and 98% of the beds in ICU are occupied in Mumbai. Maharashtra -- which has surpassed China’s covid tally -- with about 1 lakh cases, continues to be the worst hit state in India.

The difficulty of the states in coping up with the pandemic can be inferred as Maharashtra's Health Minister Rajesh Tope last week issued show cause notices to four prominent private hospitals in Mumbai for their failure in delivering proper treatment to patients even when 50% of their beds were vacant.

Delhi which has over 27,000 cases, is under Union health ministry’s radar for lower testing rate and unsatisfactory treatment of patients. With about 1,000 new coronavirus cases being reported each day, there have been instances of patients being denied treatment especially in private hospitals.

People in Delhi have shown a preference for private hospitals over public health facilities. According to the Delhi government, more than half of the 8,637 covid-19 beds and 473 ventilators are still vacant in the state-run hospitals.

As private hospitals are stretched beyond their capacities, the Delhi government on Sunday said restricted the treatment of covid-19 patients only for the city dwellers.

"Health infrastructure is creaking at this stage of the pandemic because of mismanagement, unprofessional planning, greed of private institution and unjustified fear. Our health delivery in India is concentrated in urban and more in metropolitan cities. Peripheral and primary care system was neglected for a long period," said Dr Jugal Kishore, a member of the government’s rapid response team on covid-19 and head, department of community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital.

“Majority of rural area served by private who have either stopped giving services for covid-19 patients and extorting huge money. Therefore, patients are moving towards bigger cities. ICU with ventilator and available of anaesthetics or pulmonary medicine professionals are not available at even district level hospitals," Kishore added.

India's healthcare sector is far below international benchmarks in terms of infrastructure and human resources. India has 1.3 beds per 1000 population against the World Health Organization (WHO) norm of 3.5 beds.

“Even if we create make-shift quarantine facility, we need minimum number of healthcare workers in terms of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff, which we do not have. Over and above there are number of professionals getting infected and getting quarantined," said Girdhar Gyani, director general at the Association of Healthcare Providers-India (AHPI).

