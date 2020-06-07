How coronavirus left India’s health infrastructure creaking

"Health infrastructure is creaking at this stage of the pandemic because of mismanagement, unprofessional planning, greed of private institution and unjustified fear. Our health delivery in India is concentrated in urban and more in metropolitan cities. Peripheral and primary care system was neglected for a long period," said Dr Jugal Kishore, a member of the government’s rapid response team on covid-19 and head, department of community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital.