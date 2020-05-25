How coronavirus turned into humanitarian crisis for migrant workers

Besides lack of food and basic amenities, the migrants are now at the risk of contracting the coronavirus and taking it to the areas they are moving. “Lockdown in India has impacted approximately 40 million migrants. Loss of employment, fear of unknown and lack of social support were major reasons for unrest in this huge segment of population. The migrants are now being transported back but states are reporting covid cases among migrants from Mumbai, Ahmdabad, Delhi and other metros," said Dr Suneela Garg, Director at Community Medicine Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University.