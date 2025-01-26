Republic Day 2025: The 2025 Republic Day parade ended with the release of hundreds of tricolour balloons on January 26, 2025. This came after a final display by the Indian Air Force's Arka Formation, comprising of C-130 ac in lead with two C-295s. Group Captain Abhishek Tripathi pilot at Rafael executed ‘victory roll’ in sky, the last aerial performance by the Indian Air Force.

Republic Day Parade 2025 — Highlights The Republic Day parade started at 10:30 am. The 90-minute ceremony commenceed with the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the National War Memorial, where he led the nation in paying solemn tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath.

This Republic Day saw more than 18 marching contingents, 31 tableaux, and over 5,000 artistes participate in the parade held at Kartavya Path toay. The parade began after President Droupadi Murmu unfurled national flag, followed by salute from parade commander Lt General Bhawnish Kumar.

The parade also included mind-blowing stunts by daredevils, and spectacular aerial formations by the Indian Air Force aircraft. The parade concluded with grand celebration after national anthem.

Earlier, PM Modi paid tribute to martyrs at National War Memorial. Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is the Chief Guest — with military contingents from the country also participating in a march-past which will take place on Kartavya Path.

How Corporate India Celebrated: Anil Agarwal, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw posted on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), wishing fellow Indians a happy republic day.

“Every Republic Day we celebrate the pride of being a vibrant democracy that has the determination to realise the potential of our vast opportunities towards Viksit Bharat. Happy Republic Day,” she wrote.

Vedanta's Anil Agarwal also penned a sentimental post on X, celebrating India's democracy and Constitution.

“Bharat ki mitti mein kuchh toh jadoo hai. (There's some magic in the Indian land). Do you know what fills me with the greatest pride whenever I introduce myself? — Saying, ‘Bharat ka rehne waala hoon!’ (I am a citizen of India)” (sic)

“Today, as we celebrate our Constitution and democracy, let's also be grateful for the opportunities our great nation offers to every dreamer. We are proud to be part of Bharat’s journey towards Swarnim Bharat — a land of limitless possibilities. Happy Republic Day!” Agarwal added.