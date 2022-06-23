How corporates are helping achieve 86% of PM Modi's climate goals by 2030

To sum-up the five nectars Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stated, "First- India will reach its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW by 2030. Second- India will meet 50 percent of its energy requirements from renewable energy by 2030. Third- India will reduce the total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes from now onwards till 2030. Fourth- By 2030, India will reduce the carbon intensity of its economy by less than 45 percent. And fifth- by the year 2070, India will achieve the target of Net-Zero. These panchamrits will be an unprecedented contribution of India to climate action."