How countries can avoid mass layoffs

MUMBAI : As governments take measures to mitigate the economic fallout of the covid-19 crisis, avoiding job losses is among the most formidable challenges they face. Governments can induce companies to retain employees by partly subsidizing their labour costs, suggests a new VoxEu study.

Matthias Schnetzer, and others, suggest a short-term work (STW) model which has been adopted by Austria to mitigate covid-induced unemployment. The initiative prods companies to pay their employees only for the actual (and reduced) working hours, while the government pays the employees for the lost hours. This also helps sustain consumption levels in the country. However, this is not easy.

The economic fallout of covid-19 is worse than the great recession of 2008. Unemployment figures rose by 1,80,000 to 5,80,000 in just two weeks of the lockdown in Austria. Around 6.7% of all Austrian employees have demanded for work under the programme compared to just 1.2% in a similar programme during the 2008-09 recession.

As a result, the government announced a budget of one billion euros, or 0.25% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), to finance the programme. It follows a graded approach, in which low-income groups are provided up to 90% compensation, while those with higher pay are ineligible. According to the authors, the model insures employees and also works in favour of employers.

It is cheaper for companies to retain employees than to dismiss them as they would have to pay them throughout the notice period.

Other European countries, such as Germany and Italy, have also adopted similar work programmes, but with varying government compensation. For India and other developing countries, such extravagant subsidies will be a huge strain on the government’s finances.

However, even a low-cost, short-term work model would secure millions of jobs, and may help the country deal with the crisis better.

