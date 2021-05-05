How covid-19 changed our shopping habits

How covid-19 changed our shopping habits4 min read . 11:29 PM IST
- Compared to other major markets, more Indians experienced changes in shopping pattern, and are more likely to support local businesses and sustainable products, a global survey shows
Indians have once again been pushed indoors, with local authorities across the country imposing mobility restrictions to control the second covid-19 wave. It is too early to say how hard consumer sentiments will be hit. However, survey data suggests that some pandemic-led changes in shopping habits may get entrenched as Indians adapt to lockdown routines once more. A survey of 18,000 consumers conducted by YouGov across 17 large markets globally shows that the pandemic has already shifted consumption patterns of Indians much more than most others.
Leading Change
