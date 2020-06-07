How covid-19 cut red-tapism

With delays and prolonged processes being the norm in these regulatory authorities, the DCGI’s response has come as a boon for doctors, researchers and innovators. “What would take 17 years sometimes to convert pure science to a drug for the citizen is now taking 17 days without compromising on any rules and regulations. In India, translational research was so costly and demotivating for innovators. The pandemic has changed all that. It now seems bench is sitting next to bedside both in medicine and research," said Dr U S Vishal Rao, member of the consultative group to the Centre’s Principal Scientific Advisor.