How covid-19 has changed VC investing in India

In 2019, about 60% of startups that were funded were early-stage startups (as opposed to growth-stage or late-stage companies). But in value terms, early-stage received only about 10% of all VC investments. In 2020, this has increased to 16%. Startups in early stages depend almost entirely on VC funding as they tend to have little or no revenues. However, in later stages, once they start earning revenues, they seek VC funding for growth. With uncertainties around Covid, many growth and late-stage startups are scaling down their ambitions and cutting costs to extend their runways.