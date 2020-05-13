As uncertainty surrounded lockdown measures in India last month, the question uppermost on people’s minds was whether the lockdown would be extended. And Google bears testimony to this, with this being the most corona-related trending question in April.

As the pandemic has spread, so have the fears and uncertainties around it. Many have turned to Dr. Google to diagnose their symptoms: “What are the symptoms of coronavirus?", “Is headache/sneezing a symptom of coronavirus?". Others have turned to Google on life hacks to survive the pandemic and endure the lockdown. Among the most asked how-to questions were “how-to: make a mask? make hand sanitizer? use Zoom?" and like never before, “how-to cut your own hair?"

Source: Google Trends

Globally, Google search for “coronavirus" (including related terms such as “covid-19", “wuhan virus", “corona") peaked on March 16, five days after the WHO declared it a pandemic. Starting January 2020, most searches on this topic have come from Italy, one of the most badly-hit nations. For India, searches for the virus saw the first and smaller peak around the time the first confirmed case on January 30 was reported before peaking in a much bigger wave on March 27, two days after the nation-wide lockdown was announced.

Within India, searches for coronavirus have been relatively higher in Jammu and Kashmir and the north-eastern states. Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala have seen relatively fewer searches.

Searches till 8 May have been considered for this analysis. A search interest of 100 on Google Trends implies the keyword to be most popular relative to all searches in the area.

April’s top trending questions on coronavirus in India also featured “What is plasma therapy for coronavirus?". Globally too, searches for medical terms related to treatment and cure have gained traction. As humanity awaits a vaccine, the quest continues online. Starting January 2020, top search terms for “vaccine" include phrases such as “covid-19 vaccine update", “corona vaccine news today" and “coronavirus vaccine trials", betraying frantic desperation for an end to the pandemic.

Online searches for the anti-malarial drug “hydroxychloroquine" and related terms (its use, availability, price etc.) have also gone up, but were searched fewer times compared with vaccine related searches.

Worldwide, the searches for masks (protective, medical, surgical, n95) were four times more than those for hand sanitizers. Searches for social distancing peaked during this period but overall saw lesser traction than searches for protective gears.

Studies on covid-19 suggest that the presence of comorbidities such as diabetes, asthma, and cardiac problems raise death risks. And the searches online reflect those fears. Terms such as “coronavirus diabetes", “coronavirus asthma" and other risk factors such as “coronavirus smoking/obesity" are among the most searched terms relating to the virus. Searches for “comorbidity" as a topic also peaked in end-March, the data shows.

South Asian countries appear to be searching most on topics related to prevention. The highest number of searches for hydroxychloroquine were from India and the US, as they entered a deal for India to export the drug to the US.

(https://www.livemint.com/news/india/india-plays-us-friend-in-need-allows-hydroxychloroquine-export-to-fight-covid-11586190172767.html)

The highest searches for “ventilators" come from Nigeria as the African continent grapples with ventilator shortages.

The glossary of coronavirus has revived many words such as “quarantine" and “asymptomatic" which are used more frequently than ever now. As our realities have changed over the past couple of months, so have our searches online.

