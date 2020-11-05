How covid-19 impacted India’s idea for becoming Atmanirbhar for medical devices

As Indian manufacturing companies and start-ups move towards creating innovative products, the setting-up of the Council is aimed to spur domestic manufacturing in this sector. The aims of the council are to enable entry of emerging interventions and support certifications for manufacturers to reach levels of global trade norms and lead India to an export driven market in the sector. The council is meant to support dissemination and documentation of international norms and standards for medical devices, by capturing the best practices in the global market and facilitate domestic manufacturers to rise to international level of understanding of regulatory and non-regulatory needs of the industry. Further the council is supposed to make recommendations to government based on industry feedback and global practices on policy and process interventions to strengthen the medical technology sector, including trade interventions for related markets.