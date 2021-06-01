Days after the Centre's top scientific adviser Dr K VijayRaghavan had said that the third wave of Covid-19, which is likely to infect children the most, is "inevitable", the government on Tuesday said that the virus may change its behaviour in the pediatric population.

The impact of Covid-19 may increase in children, Dr VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog said while addressing a daily briefing on Covid-19.

"The pediatric population is generally asymptomatic. They often get infections but their symptoms are minimal or nill. The infection has not taken serious shape in children," he added.

"The data has shown that a low number of children are being admitted to hospitals. We're pushing preparedness," Dr Paul said.

The NITI Aayog member also said that Covid-19 in children has been found in two ways. At first, they have reported pneumonia-like symptoms. Secondly, a few cases of a multi-inflammatory syndrome have been found among children who recently recovered from Covid-19.

Covid vaccine trial for children

Coronavirus vaccine trial for children is going on. As the pediatric population is generally asymptomatic, if they get Covid-19, it does not take a serious shape and hospitalisation is not required, Dr VK Paul said.

He, however, said that if the virus changes its behaviour, then this situation might change.

None of the coronavirus vaccines cleared by the national drug regulator - Covishield, Covaxin or Sputnik V - have been cleared for use on kids. Covaxin has, however, begun trials on the 2-18 age group recently.

AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria has earlier said there is no indication children will, in fact, be severely, or more, affected - a conclusion shared by the Indian Academy of Paediatrics.

Meanwhile, in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, over 8,000 children have caught Covid-19 in the month of May, as per reports.

Experts have also called for preparations for the third wave of Covid-19, which they predict will hit India later this year. They have also warned that children would be affected by the third wave.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had earlier called for the collection of data on the transmission of coronavirus among youth and children in each district in a meeting with district magistrates and field officials of 10 states. the PM said such data must be analysed regularly to protect them.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.