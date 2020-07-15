How covid-19 increased the need for family planning in India

The paper further stated that lockdown also resulted in a loss of distribution for social marketing organisations and private providers, leading to further reductions in access to family planning and abortion services. The private sector all over India is grappling with lack of human resources and significant reduction in the clientele. There is a dearth of personal protective equipment, resulting in refusal to provide services and an unsafe working environment, it said adding limited resources and fear of contracting infection have led to significant reduction in tubal ligations and IUD insertions.