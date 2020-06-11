How covid-19 is driving big reforms in ease of doing business

Cross-border trade has been a key area needing reforms flagged by the World Bank in its ease of doing business reports. In its 2020 report, India was among the top ten countries that made progress in ease of doing business including in cross border trade. The pandemic provided the momentum, with the government announcing around-the-clock clearance of goods at all custom formations on 20 February, followed by a series of steps to simplify procedures. That included setting up single window Covid helpdesk, launch of automated release of consignments all over the country from 5 March, provisional clearance of goods with preferential treatment without original certificate of origin, personal hearing through videoconferencing, a drive to clear pending refunds, and exemption of demurrage charges during the lockdown.