How covid-19 locked out women from jobs

Far more men are in the paid workforce in India than women, and women’s participation in the paid labour force has been in steady decline. As a result, the absolute number of men who reported having lost unemployment in April 2020 as compared to the average of the preceding year was much larger than the number of women who reported losing their jobs. Over 100 million men lost jobs as against 17 million women. But in percentage terms, the number of men who reported themselves as employed dropped by 29% between March 2019-20 and April 2020, while for women the change was much greater at 39%. This implies that even from an already low base, four out of every ten women who were working during the last year lost their jobs during the lockdown.