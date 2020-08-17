How covid-19 pandemic exposed India’s chronic underinvestment in healthcare

While guidelines and standard operating protocols (SOPs) are in place, the report said, challenges strengthen testing protocols across states with limited manpower persists, which can only be revamped with effective collaborations in Public-Private partnership models. Resilience of the frontline staff has to be built over the years for strengthening response strategies not just for this pandemic but also for future health crisis. The report highlighted that the proportion of the Union health budget allocated for the National Health Mission, for supporting primary and secondary health care, was reduced to 49% in 2020-’21 from 56% in 2018-’19, while the share for health insurance schemes, focussed on higher level hospitalisation care, has more than doubled to 9 % from 4 % in the same period. The declining trend for support to PHC must be revisited urgently and upscale to at least 70% of all health budgets, the report said.