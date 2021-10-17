How Covid-19 pandemic has changed wish list? Harsh Goenka shares a post

The coronavirus pandemic has changed our lives in several ways. From lifestyle changes to spending habits, things have changed beyond imagination. Business tycoon Harsh Goenka has shared a post on Twitter that describes life in two parts- wishlist before the pandemic and wishlist during the pandemic. In Goenka's post, before the Covid pandemic, people's wish list included things like smartphones, more followers, more money, a bigger TV, basically materialistic things. However, during the pandemic, the wishlist has completely altered. Just 'Hug a friend' has become part of the wish list.

