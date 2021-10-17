Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >How Covid-19 pandemic has changed wish list? Harsh Goenka shares a post

How Covid-19 pandemic has changed wish list? Harsh Goenka shares a post

Harsh Goenka, chairman, RPG Group
1 min read . 07:19 AM IST Livemint

Business tycoon Harsh Goenka has shared a post on Twitter that describes life in two parts- wish list before the pandemic and wish list during the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has changed our lives in several ways. From lifestyle changes to spending habits, things have changed beyond imagination. Business tycoon Harsh Goenka has shared a post on Twitter that describes life in two parts- wishlist before the pandemic and wishlist during the pandemic. In Goenka's post, before the Covid pandemic, people's wish list included things like smartphones, more followers, more money, a bigger TV, basically materialistic things. However, during the pandemic, the wishlist has completely altered. Just 'Hug a friend' has become part of the wish list.

Goenka captioned the post saying, "How Corona has changed us…".

Covid-19 pandemic has removed many of life’s routines and demands - and for some people, this has afforded them more time to spend on activities they enjoyed and valued.

People have noted being more appreciative of things previously taken for granted and the slower pace of life that pandemic and lockdown brought.

For many people, this may have enabled them to step back and reflect on their lives, their futures, and what is important to them in a way that they would not otherwise have the opportunity to do, without the demands of daily commutes or social commitments.

The three positive effects of a pandemic that several people have realized are--having the opportunity to spend more time with family, having greater flexibility in working arrangements, and appreciating having a less busy life.

However, since the cases are declining now and the economy has reopened globally, people have begun to move back to their pre-pandemic routine.

