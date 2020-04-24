India could find itself in an acute health crisis over the next few months, and the direct cause for it will not be the SARS-CoV2 virus. Hundreds of thousands of children might already have missed vital immunisations, a Mint analysis of the latest health ministry data shows. And thousands of adults may have missed potentially life-saving medical treatment as the novel coronavirus epidemic spread in India and a lockdown came into force.

A range of hundreds of indicators show a worrying disruption in India’s basic health services in March 2020 as local administrations pivoted to contain the spread of covid-19. These include curtailed immunisation schedules, restricted inpatient, outpatient and emergency treatment for infectious and non-communicable diseases, reduced laboratory investigations, and lowered access to mental health treatment.

This analysis is based on recently released data from India’s National Health Mission (NHM), which usually covers all sub-centres, primary health centres, community health centres, district hospitals and sub-district hospitals, as well as some private facilities. For March 2020, data was reported from 150,000 facilities from 627 districts, meaning that data for roughly 40,000 facilities and 75 districts were not reported, presumably on account of lockdown-related disruptions in administrative machinery.

To ensure comparability in the analysis, data for previous months have been normalised for the same number of facilities as in March 2020. For each indicator, the numbers for past years were re-calculated so as to be proportionate to the number of healthcare facilities reporting data for March 2020. The number of facilities reporting data in March 2019 had some errors, so the number of facilities in April 2019, which was higher, was used instead. These adjustments could have the effect of under-estimating data for earlier periods, and hence the real gap between March 2020 and previous months could be greater than this analysis indicates.

The data shows that many services provided for pregnant women --- including giving iron and calcium supplements as well as tetanus injections --- kept pace in March 2020, indicating that Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) and Auxiliary Nurse and Midwives (ANMs) were largely able to continue their work. However, there was a sharp fall in medical interventions performed on pregnant women. Given that the number of deliveries is unlikely to have fallen, the number of unattended home births is likely to have gone up.

At least a hundred thousand children did not receive their BCG vaccination (which can provide some protection against tuberculosis), another two hundred thousand missed each dose of the pentavalent vaccine (which provides some protection against meningitis, pneumonia, whooping cough, tetanus, hepatitis B and diphtheria) and the rotavirus vaccines (which prevents diarhoea-causing rotavirus infections) in March 2020, the analysis suggests.

The past few weeks have seen an intense debate on the incidence and extent of hidden covid-19 morbidity and mortality. The Niti Aayog has claimed that reduced hospital admissions for Severe Acute Respiratory Illness and Influenza-Like Illness under the Ayushman Bharat insurance scheme “prove" that there aren’t undetected covid-19 cases in the community. However, the NHM data indicates that reduced hospitalisation numbers could mask a lack of access to healthcare, rather than a lack of illness.

The NHM data shows that medical treatment - whether as inpatients, outpatients or emergencies - fell for all diseases, both infectious and non-communicable. At least 350,000 fewer people received outpatient treatment for diabetes, 150,000 fewer people received outpatient treatment for mental illness and nearly 100,000 fewer people received outpatient cancer treatment in March 2020 as compared to March 2019.

“It would be highly inappropriate to use hospitalisation data to argue that there has been a fall in disease," said Keshav Desiraju, India’s former health secretary. “The fact that even treatment for non-communicable diseases and emergencies has fallen is of great concern."

“The government keeps repeating that our healthcare facilities are all working," said Yogesh Jain, founder-member of the Jan Swasthya Sahyog, a non-profit public health initiative in Chhattisgarh. “But one thing we have to keep in mind is that without any means of transport, simply keeping hospitals open is not enough. These numbers clearly show that people have simply not been able to access healthcare since the lockdown."

As predicted by experts, the share of those receiving and completing standard tuberculosis treatment registered a decline. Worryingly, screening for HIV/ AIDS, as well as several other laboratory investigations, registered a decline.

Taken together, the numbers paint a worrying picture of the potential long-term impact that the severe curtailment of health services in March and April across the country might have.

“The argument is not that governments should not act expeditiously in containing an epidemic, but that they must keep part of their routine health services running, so that people do not suffer long-term health consequences," said Madhu Pai, Director of Global Health at McGill University in Montreal, and Director of the McGill International Tuberculosis Centre. “Unfortunately these numbers show that this has already taken place."

Overall, the NHM numbers do not show a spike in deaths or diseases. But the fall in access to institutional health - including institutional deliveries - also indicates that official data on morbidity and mortality from hospitals will not give the full picture. More people could be falling ill and even dying at home in this period.

“A person who misses her tuberculosis or cancer medication today might not die this month but some months down the line," Jain said. “We should really be pushing for all-cause mortality data for the whole year ahead to understand the impact of this virus and lockdown on broader public health. You don’t want a situation where you save 300,000 deaths from covid and then 1.2 million people die of other causes."

The analysis of the latest NHM numbers suggest that a serious public health crisis is already brewing, with the potential to erase gains made against a number of diseases over decades.



