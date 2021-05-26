How Covid created a new kind of boss

In Japan, they call it “reading the air". In the corporate world, they know it as feeling the pulse. Randstad India’s chief executive officer (CEO) Paul Dupuis knows how important it is for a corporate leader to “read the air"—intuitively understanding a situation without words being spoken. Dupuis, 53, has found multiples ways to do so and has applied the concept to his career at the Dutch placement agency Randstad Holding NV.

The work cycle in his spacious corner room on the third floor of Randstad Tower in Bengaluru used to serve as a great icebreaker. “Why don’t you try this," Dupuis would ask young colleagues whom he waved into the room. He would use the cycle as a prop to forge bonds with colleagues and pick up subtle signals from the banter that followed.

At times, Dupuis would join colleagues in the sixth-floor cafeteria for lunch, but more importantly, to have a conversation without hierarchical walls separating them. “You can gather so much by just looking at their eyes, (paying attention to their) voice, body language. This is a skill you develop as a leader," he said during the course of a video call from Japan. Dupuis’ wife is Korean and the family’s base shifted to Japan just before India’s national lockdown in the spring of 2020. Randstad India is now being steered remotely.

Of course, the covid-19 outbreak and the work-from-home culture that it ushered in has put a stop to routines like the one Dupuis adopted at the Bengaluru office in order to pick up tacit signals from the workplace environment. Working remotely has changed everything. “How do you establish your presence; build that rapport? Gauging the mood is so hard in the virtual world," Dupuis said.

Over the decades, the corporate world has worked to build a Brand CEO and establish him or her as the boss—the ultimate authority at whose desk the buck stopped. Part of that myth was built in the physical world. From the CEO’s corner room to the size of the cabin, the plush furniture to the seat at the boardroom table—all those had an important signalling effect.

The car that CEOs drove to the VIP parking slot, how sharply they dressed to how they spoke has been the creation of behavioural experts, executive coaches and organizational policymakers, who were all working in concert to write the playbook for Brand CEO. The pandemic that descended last year and is now in its second wave in India is disrupting that rarefied world.

Job search firm Indeed says that search for “remote work" on its website has skyrocketed 966% in 2021 as compared to the same period last year. “We all are out of our cabins and inside our laptops, reduced to a square on Zoom calls," says Dupuis.

As Brand CEO scrambles to reinvent itself, Rashesh Shah, chairman of the financial services company Edelweiss Group, sees a silver lining. “As a leader, I have learnt more in 2020 than all of my life. A lot of assumptions have been shaken," Shah said.

Body language

About 80% of communication consists of non-verbal cues. “The biggest compromise (in communicating virtually) is how do you read the body language in the virtual world," said Shital Kakkar Mehra, an executive presence coach for CEOs.

On screen, just about 25% of the body is visible. So, it is important to get the frame right so that the upper arms and hands are visible. “Too much or too far in the frame—both are not good. Facial expressions are important and must be visible," Mehra said. Her advice to companies is to invest in good lighting, camera and audio accessories to optimize screen presence.

Manish Sharma, president and CEO of Panasonic India, the local unit of Japanese consumer electronics giant Panasonic Corp., travelled frequently to stay in touch with his employees.

He does so now through technology. Extra attention has been paid to convert his office into a studio-like space that offers a life-size experience. His cabin now has a 90-inch TV mounted with a camera that reflects body language and aids eye-level contact well.

“With zoom-in and zoom-out video cameras, I am trying to make it as life-like as possible," Sharma said.

His communications, both internal and external—from LinkedIn to blogs—was focused on text in the pre-pandemic era. Now, the emphasis is on video. To aid peer-level networking and socializing, Sharma last year turned to the Duologues video interview app, on which he does video interviews with industry leaders and even government officials like Amitabh Kant, CEO of the government policy think tank Niti Aayog.

“I am trying to improve my outreach and reinvent myself," said Sharma.

Last March, Dupuis launched Randstad Radio to connect with employees. The channel runs every Thursday for an hour; the DJ of the week takes live questions from employees. Dupuis and many of Randstad’s global leaders have made appearances on the channel.

Still, in a remote setup, cut off from the physical world, gauging the mood has been hard. Most CEOs are devising ways to stay tuned in.

“I am trying to build some leadership muscles for the Zoom era," said Dupuis who, at a recent Monday celebration meeting, faced a delicate situation—the weekend had been rough for many employees although Randstad had posted its best financial performance ever.

An on-the-spot hashtag survey asking “how do you feel right now" helped him feel the pulse and lead the meeting in line with the responses. Before meetings these days, he lets a background photo—often inspirational and at times recalling memorable milestones—break the ice and lighten the mood.

Shah of Edelweiss group now makes sure that at every meeting, he spends the first 5-10 minutes acknowledging and connecting with a few people. “Making eye contact is critical. The rule is everyone must be on video," said Shah, who also makes frequent short calls to colleagues to keep himself updated.

At Universal Music India, managing director Devraj Sanyal, has kept alive the tradition of lunching with his team—albeit virtually. They eat together, crack jokes and of course catch up on things beyond work. Almost all CEOs, including Vinayak Chatterjee at Feedback Infra Pvt. Ltd, now hold multiple virtual large and mini townhalls and “ask me anything"’ sessions.

Equally, CEOs are figuring new ways to keep control. There is a notion that Zoom video calls have democratized screen presence, reducing everyone, including the CEOs, to a similar-sized square on the screen. In reality, it may be far from true. The mute and unmute button is a powerful control tool. “In fact, CEOs have far more control now. With everyone on mute, the CEO decides who to unmute and who and when to allow to interject," said Chatterjee. It is unlike physical meetings where people could at times chime in out of turn in spontaneous interjections; on Zoom, that can be tough.

But while some CEOs might be retaining and building upon their penchant for control and micromanagement, others are taking a step back. In the remote/hybrid work era, the biggest shift is trusting colleagues a lot more, said Suchita Salwan, CEO, LBB, a lifestyle marketplace. “You don’t know what someone is doing through the day. What is important now is to create frameworks that help set priorities," Salwan said.

Digital edge

Amid the digitization wave, most CEOs have invested heavily in building a robust data backbone. That is handy in keeping them abreast of their business in the remote world. At Feedback Infra, while the morning leaders’ meeting now takes place virtually, it has become very data-led. The chief financial officer and his team circulate nine sets of data to be discussed in the morning meeting a night before . “We sit with two devices—one to look at the data and the other to meet virtually," said Chatterjee.

The morning meetings have now become more informed and productive, offering the heads of company verticals better visibility into each other’s businesses.

Krish Subramanian, co-founder of unicorn ChargeBee, a billing and subscriber management startup, offers clues about what leaders and organizations of the future could increasingly look like.

“For us, the organization is not a pyramid but concentric circles. Information flow and agility is our biggest weapon. If I sit at the top of the pyramid far away from the market, it will be difficult," Subramanian said.

Even in the pre-pandemic days, in his no-cabins corporate office, top leaders sat in the middle of the floor to get unfiltered and instant access to customer complaints and product glitches.

Amid remote work, Subramanian is re-crafting his leadership style to suit the times. Every week, he and his co-founders do at least two scheduled calls each with employees below the manager rank.

The thrust is on creating shared experiences. For example, every Friday, ChargeBee employees globally tune into hour-long podcasts where at least one of the co-founders is present. Every Thursday, they have a virtual all-hands 30-minute meeting to share organizational updates. Ask-me-anything sessions to townhalls and writing weekly business updates are all part of an effort to build connections in the remote era.

Some areas are harder to adapt to the remote world. “How do you understand organizational dynamics and get a handle on it virtually? That is very difficult," said K. Sudarshan, managing director of the India-headquartered global executive search company EMA Partners.

In every company, beyond the formal, there is an informal organization—the cliques and the networks—that so often shape relationships, collaborations and how the power, in reality, flows through the hierarchy. For example, all people reporting directly to the CEO may not have equal access and power.

“Earlier, a good CEO would deftly balance his formal and informal intelligence networks to get accurate information from the ground," says Rohtash Mal, chairman of EM3 AgriServices, which provides solutions to boost the productivity of Indian farmers. “They would handpick favourites and cultivate informers in critical positions to build a robust and honest feedback loop. How will CEOs reinvent this in the virtual world?"

A new kind of leader

There is clear evidence that amid the tectonic shifts triggered by the pandemic, essential leadership traits will see some change. A higher quotient of empathy and patience is becoming critical.

“Normally, I am aggressive with my point of view and am strongly outcome-focused in meetings. More like ‘cut the crap and come straight to the point’. But now I am patient and listen a lot more," said Universal Music’s Sanyal.

For half of the past month, Sanyal was busy calling hospitals and tapping his network to plead for beds, medicines and oxygen for his colleagues. Checking on employees and their families amid the deadly second covid-19 wave was all part of the leaders’ job.

“Through emergencies and deaths, we worked and grieved as a team," said Sanyal.

Such deep involvement in a colleague’s personal life may not last into the post-pandemic world, but empathy with colleagues is expected to retain its importance in the role of senior executives.

“I used to have a senior leader with no empathetic bone in his body. Pandemic has changed him forever," Sanyal said.

In the pre-pandemic era, as a range of professionals helped build Brand CEO, employees often saw two distinct faces of the CEO—a carefully curated one for the public propped up by media managers and the other, the real self.

“That will be very difficult in the new world," said Sanyal.

As organizations become flatter, the CEO’s interactions with his employees have become wider and deeper, said Shah. “In the physical world, there are a lot more trappings around a leader to prop him up. In the remote world, he is far more visible and exposed."

Many C-Suite watchers say Teflon-coated know-all leaders will slowly give way to ones who are comfortable with displaying their vulnerabilities and admitting they don’t know something.

“I am not a CEO because I know it all. I am a leader because I understand this world and can connect the dots very well," said Subramanian of ChargeBee.

Ultimately, even if the extent of remote work gets more limited in the months ahead, what is clear is that CEOs will not be the same anymore.

“We have to accept that this is a new world and adapt," said Dupuis.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.