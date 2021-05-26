Subscribe
Home >News >India >How Covid created a new kind of boss

How Covid created a new kind of boss

Premium
(From left) Paul Dupuis, MD and CEO of Randstad India; Krish Subramanian, co-founder of unicorn ChargeBee; Suchita Salwan, CEO of LBB; Rashesh Shah, chairman and CEO of Edelweiss Group.
10 min read . 09:27 PM IST Malini Goyal

  • All-powerful CEOs have been reduced to squares inside a Zoom call. Has corporate leadership changed forever?
  • In reality, it may be far from true. CEOs are figuring out new ways to keep control, and the mute and unmute button is becoming a powerful control tool

In Japan, they call it “reading the air". In the corporate world, they know it as feeling the pulse. Randstad India’s chief executive officer (CEO) Paul Dupuis knows how important it is for a corporate leader to “read the air"—intuitively understanding a situation without words being spoken. Dupuis, 53, has found multiples ways to do so and has applied the concept to his career at the Dutch placement agency Randstad Holding NV.

The work cycle in his spacious corner room on the third floor of Randstad Tower in Bengaluru used to serve as a great icebreaker. “Why don’t you try this," Dupuis would ask young colleagues whom he waved into the room. He would use the cycle as a prop to forge bonds with colleagues and pick up subtle signals from the banter that followed.

