How Covid created a new kind of boss

The work cycle in his spacious corner room on the third floor of Randstad Tower in Bengaluru used to serve as a great icebreaker. “Why don’t you try this," Dupuis would ask young colleagues whom he waved into the room. He would use the cycle as a prop to forge bonds with colleagues and pick up subtle signals from the banter that followed.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in