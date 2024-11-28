Delhi customs seized 117 grams of gold worth ₹ 9.5 lakh from a traveler arriving from Riyadh. The gold was hidden in a cream box and discovered after baggage x-ray raised suspicions.

Delhi customs officials seized 117 grams of gold worth around ₹9.5 lakh from a person travelling to Delhi from Riyad at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport. The gold smuggler had concealed the bar inside a cream box but was caught after an x-ray of the baggage raised suspicion, reported ANI on Thursday.

Customs officials received information about a massive gold smuggling attempt, which led to strict checking at the IGI airport. A passenger was stopped after officials found an x-ray of baggage suspicious.

During the bag checking, airport officials noticed suspicious images during the baggage's X-ray. Further examination of the baggage led to the recovery of a silver-coloured gold bar, weighing 117.00 grams, concealed in a cream box, officials told PTI.

"On the basis of intelligence, one pax (passenger), travelling from Riyadh to Delhi by flight dated 26.11.2024 was intercepted by Customs at IGI Airport at the exit of the green channel and during x-ray of baggage, some suspicious images were noticed. Further examination of baggage resulted in the recovery of one silver colour bar believed to be gold totally weighing 117.00 grams concealed inside a cream box," Delhi Customs (Airport & General) posted on X.

This is one of the biggest smuggling attempts foiled by the customs officials over the past few days. A few weeks ago, the officers at the IGI Airport had held an Indian passenger over a drug smuggling case.

The passenger was travelling from Bangkok via Kuala Lumpur and was booked over suspicion of smuggling a narcotic substance suspected to be 'Heroin'. The case was registered on November 9. Around 7.321 kg of suspected white heroin worth ₹29.28 crore was seized from the Indian passenger. The officials were suspicious after the suspect crossed the green channel and approached the exit gate of the international arrival hall.

The passenger had violated various provisions of the NDPS Act,1985. Accordingly, the pax was placed under arrest under Section 43(b) of the NDPS Act, 1985, on Sunday at 8 pm, officials told PTI.