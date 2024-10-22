How Cyclone Dana was named? All you need to know about storm heading towards Odisha coast

Published22 Oct 2024, 02:24 PM IST
Cyclone Dana is likely to make landfall in Northern Odisha and West Bengal.
Cyclone Dana is likely to make landfall in Northern Odisha and West Bengal.

Cyclone Dana heading towards East India coast is expected to strengthen into a severe cyclonic storm. It is likely to make landfall late on Thursday, October 24, according to India Meteorological Department.

The weather forecasting agency has issued heavy rainfall alerts in Odisha and West Bengal. Meanwhile, the depression over the Bay of Bengal is already impacting weather conditions in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. 

Cyclone Dana will be the second cyclonic storm to strike the Indian coast in two months after Cyclone Asna hit the peninsula in late August. Most of the cyclonic storms are identified with intriguing names; Titli, Biparjoy, Nisarga, or Fani are a few of them. These striking names are not assigned to cyclones randomly and are given based on a well-planned system formulated by the World Meteorological Organisation. Before understanding the system, know how Cyclone Dana got its name.

How did Cyclone Dana get its name?

Cyclone Dana was named by Qatar as per the tropical cyclone naming system formulated by the World Meteorological Organisation, reported Indian Express. The name Dana means “generosity” in Arabic and was chosen by Qatar. The names are suggested for cyclonic storms based on the region's standard convention of naming tropical cyclones.

How are cyclones named?

Most of the cyclones are named by a group of nations part of the World Meteorological Organisation. The group included nations like Bangladesh, India, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Thailand. The group started to name cyclones in the region from 2000. As per the system, all the member nations send their suggestions to WMO panel which later finalised the list of Tropical Cyclones (PTC names). The organisation further expanded a few years ago in 2018, when Iran, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates, and Yemen were added in the group. As per the system, all thirteen countries are required to send thirteen suggestions for cyclone names which are incorporated in the list accordingly.

