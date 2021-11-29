2 min read.Updated: 29 Nov 2021, 12:10 PM ISTLivemint
Omicron, the recently discovered variant of coronavirus, has made governments across the world anxious because of its rapid transmissible nature. The World Health Health Organization has already declared the Omicron Covid-19 variant 'a variant of concern'. The variant has sparked fears for the fight against the nearly two-year-old coronavirus pandemic. As a result, a dozen of countries have brought the shutters down to contain the new phase of the pandemic.
At present, WHO is coordinating with a large number of researchers around the world to better understand Omicron. Studies currently underway or underway shortly include assessments of transmissibility, the severity of infection (including symptoms), the performance of vaccines and diagnostic tests, and the effectiveness of treatments.
According to the WHO findings, there may be an increased risk of reinfection with Omicron (i.e., people who have previously had COVID-19 could become reinfected more easily with Omicron), as compared to other variants of concern.
Regarding the nature of the new variant, the WHO has advised countries to implement effective public health measures to reduce COVID-19 circulation overall. The UN body has also advised countries to ensure that a maximum number of population get vaccinated.
The WHO has said that it is unclear whether the Omicron is more transmissible or causes more severe disease compared to other variants, including the highly-transmissible and globally prevalent Delta variant. “There is currently no information to suggest that symptoms associated with Omicron are different from those from other variants," the WHO said.
The global heath body said it is trying to understand the potential impact of this variant on existing countermeasures, including vaccines. “Vaccines remain critical to reducing severe disease and death, including against the dominant circulating virus, Delta. Current vaccines remain effective against severe disease and death."