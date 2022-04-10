How dangerous is Omicron XE covid variant? A doctor explains symptoms, severity

Clinically, one can never distinguish between any of the variants. The new sub-variant XE appears to share all of Omicron's symptoms. It is generally milder and not very severe. We must keep in mind that the XE variant has been present for about three months and has not spread all over the world as Omicron did. So it is not a distinct form; rather, it is similar to Omicron.

