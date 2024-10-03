‘How dare you’: CJI Chandrachud asks lawyer to not try ‘funny tricks’, reminds he is ‘still in charge’

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud pulled up a lawyer on Thursday. “I do not have a long tenure left now but I am in charge till my very last day,” the CJI said

Updated3 Oct 2024, 02:02 PM IST
Supreme Court's Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud addresses the 9th Annual National Stakeholders Consultation on 'Protecting the Rights of Children living with Disability (focus on CiCL and CNCP) and Intersectionality of Disabilities', in New Delhi on Saturday.
Supreme Court’s Chief Justice of India, Justice DY Chandrachud addresses the 9th Annual National Stakeholders Consultation on ’Protecting the Rights of Children living with Disability (focus on CiCL and CNCP) and Intersectionality of Disabilities’, in New Delhi on Saturday.( (ANI Photo/Shrikant Singh))

Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud expressed displeasure after a lawyer said in the court on Thursday that he cross-checked with "court master" about the details of an order dictated in the court.

"How dare you ask the court master what I dictated in the court?" CJI Chandrachud was quoted by Live Law as saying he upbraided the lawyer.

"Tomorrow you will now come to my house and show me what I dictated to my officer. The final order is the one which we sign," CJI Chandrachud was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying. "Lawyers have lost all sense or what," he said.

CJI Chandrachud further pulled up the lawyer, asking him to "not try these funny tricks with" him.

"I do not have a long tenure left now but I am in charge till my very last day," the CJI said on Thursday. CJI DY Chandrachud is set to retire on November 10.

The remarks came during an exchange over an arbitration order, NDTV reported. The advocate had earlier mentioned in the court that the diary of the court master shows that an arbitrator has been appointed.

Earlier this week, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud deprecated the practice of mentioning a case for urgent hearing by different lawyers, saying that he will not allow this as it put his "personal credibility" at stake.

"Stop this practice of repeated mentioning by different counsels. All of you are just trying to take a chance. Whatever little discretion I have as the Chief Justice will never be exercised in your favour, because there is an attempt to take this court for a ride.

"Get three different counsels and see... the judge blinks and you get an order. This is what is happening in this court. I will not do it. Because my personal credibility is at stake...," the CJI was quoted by PTI as saying.

3 Oct 2024
