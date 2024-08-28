’How dare you threaten Assam?’: Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Mamata Banerjee over her remarks, ’don’t even try to burn…’

  • Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Mamata Banerjee over her remarks and said that it doesn't suit her to speak divisive language.

Livemint
Updated28 Aug 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.(PTI)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday slammed Mamata Banerjee over her ‘burns’ remark and asked how she dared to threaten the state amid ongoing protests over rape-murder of RG Kar doctor in Kolkata.

“Didi, how dare you threaten Assam? Don't show us red eyes. Don't even try to burn India with your politics of failure,” said Sarma in a post on X.

He added that it doesn't suit her to speak divisive language.

Also Read | ‘If Bengal burns…’: Sukanta writes to Shah, says ’Mamata’s remarks threatening…’

Mamata's comment amid BJP's Bengal bandh over the Kolkata incident has sparked a fresh political slugfest.

BJP West Bengal President Sukanta Mujumdar has also written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and accused her of making anti-national remarks

Sukanta criticised Banerjee’s statement suggesting that if Bengal burns, neighboring states such as Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, and even distant Delhi will get affected.

"This isn’t the voice of someone holding a constitutional position. It’s the voice of an anti-national," Majumdar stated in his letter, asserting that Banerjee "no longer deserves to hold such an important position" and called for her immediate resignation.

Also Read | Kolkata doctor rape case: Mamata promises ‘death by hanging’ for rapists

Meanwhile, Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika said that Banerjee can neither bully not threaten them.

"She can't control law and order in her state and is threatening us. It will not happen in Assam, I am assuring you. I can assure you she can't do anything in Assam, until the BJP govt is here and Himanta Biswa Sarma is the CM," Hazarika added.

Earlier in the day, asserting that her government has zero tolerance to incidents of rape, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said an amendment to existing laws will be passed in the state assembly next week to ensure capital punishment to convicted rapists.

 

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee says ‘sorry’ in a tribute to Kolkata doctor rape-murder victim

"Next week, we will call an Assembly session and pass a Bill within 10 days to ensure capital punishment for rapists. We will send this Bill to the Governor. If he doesn't pass, we will sit outside Raj Bhavan. This Bill must be passed and he cannot evade accountability this time," she added.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:28 Aug 2024, 08:02 PM IST
HomeNewsIndia’How dare you threaten Assam?’: Himanta Biswa Sarma slams Mamata Banerjee over her remarks, ’don’t even try to burn…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    145.65
    03:57 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    -5.2 (-3.45%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    250.00
    03:57 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    -1.1 (-0.44%)

    Tata Steel

    153.70
    03:58 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    -1 (-0.65%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    173.75
    03:57 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    0.45 (0.26%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree

    6,127.50
    03:58 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    378.2 (6.58%)

    Trent

    7,238.90
    03:45 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    364.9 (5.31%)

    Granules India

    708.90
    03:56 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    35 (5.19%)

    Engineers India

    225.50
    03:50 PM | 28 AUG 2024
    10.4 (4.83%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,700.00-359.00
      Chennai
      73,628.00433.00
      Delhi
      73,269.00-934.00
      Kolkata
      72,982.00-501.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue