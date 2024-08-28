Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday slammed Mamata Banerjee over her ‘burns’ remark and asked how she dared to threaten the state amid ongoing protests over rape-murder of RG Kar doctor in Kolkata. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Didi, how dare you threaten Assam? Don't show us red eyes. Don't even try to burn India with your politics of failure," said Sarma in a post on X.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply He added that it doesn't suit her to speak divisive language. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mamata's comment amid BJP's Bengal bandh over the Kolkata incident has sparked a fresh political slugfest.

BJP West Bengal President Sukanta Mujumdar has also written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and accused her of making anti-national remarks

Sukanta criticised Banerjee’s statement suggesting that if Bengal burns, neighboring states such as Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, and even distant Delhi will get affected. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This isn’t the voice of someone holding a constitutional position. It’s the voice of an anti-national," Majumdar stated in his letter, asserting that Banerjee "no longer deserves to hold such an important position" and called for her immediate resignation.

Meanwhile, Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika said that Banerjee can neither bully not threaten them.

"She can't control law and order in her state and is threatening us. It will not happen in Assam, I am assuring you. I can assure you she can't do anything in Assam, until the BJP govt is here and Himanta Biswa Sarma is the CM," Hazarika added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier in the day, asserting that her government has zero tolerance to incidents of rape, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said an amendment to existing laws will be passed in the state assembly next week to ensure capital punishment to convicted rapists.