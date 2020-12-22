How Delhi airport is gearing up to handle coronavirus vaccines

On Project Sanjivani, which is related to handling and redistribution of coronavirus vaccines, Delhi International Airport (DIAL) CEO Videh Jaipuriar on Monday said that both cargo terminals of the Delhi Airport are equipped with cool chambers to handle the vaccines.

"We have a storage capacity of 27 lakh vaccines at any given point for Delhi Airport. So, we can distribute 54 lakhs vials, if we are able to complete 2 rotations in a day," said Videh Jaipuriar, adding that they have made special arrangements for redistribution of vaccines.

On the handling of the Covid-19 vaccines, the DIAL CEO said that there is a truck management system for booking slots so that waiting time for trucks carrying the vaccines are minimised. "We are looking at different containers to augment cool chain capacity," he added.

"Our preparations are sufficient as of what has been indicated to us currently. But, if capacity needs to be increased, then we can increase the number of containers at a short notice of 2-3 days," Jaipuriar said.

On Covid-19 vaccine redistribution, he said, "No specific date has been given for vaccine re-distribution. If you look at whatever is the govt line, sometimes in January 2021, Covid-19 vaccine should be available for redistribution."

According to the Health Ministry, there are nine Covid-19 vaccine candidates in different phases of clinical trials in the country -- six are under clinical trials and three in the pre-clinical phase.

Meanwhile, with 19,556 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India's tally has reached 1,00,75,116, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) on Tuesday.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 2,92,518 active cases in the country and so far 1,46,111 people have died. Besides, as many as 96,36,487 cases have been cured/discharged/migrated.

