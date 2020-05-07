How Delhi airport plans to handle passengers of Vande Bharat Mission flights

The first batch of evacuees coming to Delhi's IGI Airport under India's massive - Vande Bharat Mission - will use normal exit channels, while maintaining all prescribed safety norms. The first flight to Delhi will arrive on Friday at around 11.30 a.m. from Singapore. As first reported by IANS, the flight will take-off from the IGI Airport at around 11.15 p.m. on Thursday night.

As per initial plans, passengers will lighten the aircraft at a remote aircraft parking bay area, where they will be subjected to medical screening.

Subsequently, they will then be transported to the terminal building in a well spaced out and defined pathways which adhere to the social distancing norms.

After entry into the building queue managers and airport staff will guide the passengers on well defined pathways to immigration counters.

Notably, the entire process has been designed with the least possible wait time and touch points for the passengers.

Besides, the plan details that baggage can be claimed from a designated conveyor belt which will be operational.

Finally, passengers will be handed over to their state governments who have already arranged for their transport and quarantine facilities.

The arrangements have been made for smooth execution of - Vande Bharat Mission - which is touted as one of the world's largest evacuation operations. The operation started on Thursday.

According to the plan, national carrier Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express will participate in this evacuation operation.

The two airlines at different time slots will operate the first 'special ferry' flights from New Delhi, Cochin and Kozhikode to Singapore, Abu Dhabi and Dubai respectively.

These flights under India's massive 'Vande Bharat Mission' are being organised to bring back stranded Indians from abroad.

