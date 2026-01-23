How Delhi cops arrested woman driving through high-security zones with forged diplomatic number plates

The Delhi Police Crime Branch took into custody a 45-year-old woman for allegedly driving an SUV fitted with fake diplomatic number plates through high-security zones of Delhi — a case officials say raised serious national security concerns ahead of Republic Day celebrations in the national capital.

The arrest was made following specific intelligence that a woman was frequently visiting various embassies and sensitive diplomatic zones using a vehicle with forged diplomatic registration plates, reported PTI, citing a statement from the officials.

The Delhi Police has put in place an extensive, technology-driven security apparatus across Kartavya Path and the entire New Delhi district, in view of multiple terror-related threat inputs received from intelligence agencies ahead of the 77th Republic Day celebrations next week.

How was the woman caught? A police team intercepted the Toyota Innova on 15 January in the Vasant Vihar area. During a search of the vehicle, officers recovered another forged plate resembling those used by foreign missions.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said the woman initially claimed she was a representative of a foreign embassy, but failed to name the mission or produce any valid diplomatic credentials or vehicle ownership papers. She was then taken to the Crime Branch office in Sunlight Colony for questioning.

During interrogation, the woman — a resident of Guwahati — told police she had purchased the SUV from a foreign embassy in November 2024 but never got it officially registered in her name. To avoid routine police checks and move freely in restricted areas, she allegedly replaced the original number plates with forged diplomatic ones, the officer said.

Police reveal more details about the woman A graduate by qualification, the woman claimed she has been serving as an all-India secretary of a political party for the past four years. She also told investigators that she worked as a consultant with a foreign embassy between 2023 and 2024.

The 45-year-old further claimed to have worked as a sports guide at the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya, and said she is currently involved in consultancy work for African students seeking admission to Indian educational institutions.

Police have seized the SUV, two sets of forged registration plates, a mobile phone and the vehicle’s sale documents. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.

This year's Republic Day celebrations mark the first parade after Operation Sindoor, under which India carried out precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir in April last year.