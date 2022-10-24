How Delhi Fire dept will ensure ‘trouble-free’ Diwali today? Read here

The Delhi Fire Department has taken several precautionary measures to tackle fire incidents at the earliest on Diwali. It has deployed fire tenders at 22 spots on Sunday and will post them on Diwali from 5 pm till midnight as a precautionary measure, officials said.
The Delhi Fire Department has taken several precautionary measures to tackle fire incidents at the earliest on Diwali. It has deployed fire tenders at 22 spots on Sunday and will post them on Diwali from 5 pm till midnight as a precautionary measure, officials said.
It had told an internal committee headed by the chief fire officer to identify 50 mishap-prone spots in the national capital where mobile fire tenders can be deployed, according to the news agency PTI.
It had told an internal committee headed by the chief fire officer to identify 50 mishap-prone spots in the national capital where mobile fire tenders can be deployed, according to the news agency PTI.
The 22 spots where fire tenders will be deployed are Bara Tooti Chowk, Tilak Nagar, Lajpat Nagar Central Market, Lal Kuan Chowk, Lahori Gate, Nangloi, South Extension, Sonia Vihar, Mehrauli, Ghitorni Metro Station, Ali Pur, Rani Bagh Market, DTC Deport Katran Market, Gandhi Nagar market, Mahipalpur Chowk, Sangam Vihar, Mundka Metro Station, Dera Goan Mor, Azad Market Chowk, Jaipur Golden Hospital, Paper Market Gazipur and Yamuna Vihar.
The 22 spots where fire tenders will be deployed are Bara Tooti Chowk, Tilak Nagar, Lajpat Nagar Central Market, Lal Kuan Chowk, Lahori Gate, Nangloi, South Extension, Sonia Vihar, Mehrauli, Ghitorni Metro Station, Ali Pur, Rani Bagh Market, DTC Deport Katran Market, Gandhi Nagar market, Mahipalpur Chowk, Sangam Vihar, Mundka Metro Station, Dera Goan Mor, Azad Market Chowk, Jaipur Golden Hospital, Paper Market Gazipur and Yamuna Vihar.
Officials said that these spots have been selected based on an analysis of yearly fire-related calls during Diwali so that fire tenders can quickly reach any location.
Officials said that these spots have been selected based on an analysis of yearly fire-related calls during Diwali so that fire tenders can quickly reach any location.
Speaking to ANI, Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service said that the department has made all arrangements to tackle fire incidents and haven't let its guard down.
Speaking to ANI, Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service said that the department has made all arrangements to tackle fire incidents and haven't let its guard down.
“We're prepared with drones and to access high-rise buildings. We expect there won't be many incidents as firecrackers are banned. Fire tenders deployed near congested areas," he told ANI.
“We're prepared with drones and to access high-rise buildings. We expect there won't be many incidents as firecrackers are banned. Fire tenders deployed near congested areas," he told ANI.
Earlier, during a meeting with the Delhi Fire Service to review preparedness ahead of Diwali, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had suggested a slew of measures to improve the city’s fire-fighting capability.
Earlier, during a meeting with the Delhi Fire Service to review preparedness ahead of Diwali, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena had suggested a slew of measures to improve the city’s fire-fighting capability.
Saxena had directed the department to bring down the response time for rescue calls to two to three minutes from the current eight to 16 minutes.
Saxena had directed the department to bring down the response time for rescue calls to two to three minutes from the current eight to 16 minutes.
Besides water tenders, motorcycles fitted with fire-fighting equipment will be deployed at five other locations with narrow and congested lanes. These are Ambedkar Nagar, Chandni Chowk, Sabji Mandi Ghanta Ghar, Paharganj Shiela Cinema and Gandhi Nagar, as per PTI reports.
Besides water tenders, motorcycles fitted with fire-fighting equipment will be deployed at five other locations with narrow and congested lanes. These are Ambedkar Nagar, Chandni Chowk, Sabji Mandi Ghanta Ghar, Paharganj Shiela Cinema and Gandhi Nagar, as per PTI reports.
Despite a complete ban on firecrackers, the department received over 152 fire-related calls on Diwali last year although it was 25 per cent lower than in 2020 and the lowest in 15 years, fire officials said.
Despite a complete ban on firecrackers, the department received over 152 fire-related calls on Diwali last year although it was 25 per cent lower than in 2020 and the lowest in 15 years, fire officials said.
They said that the fire services control room usually responds to the maximum number of calls on Diwali. This year, around 2,900 firefighters will be on duty to tackle emergencies.
They said that the fire services control room usually responds to the maximum number of calls on Diwali. This year, around 2,900 firefighters will be on duty to tackle emergencies.
Leaves and day-offs of officers and staff have been cancelled for Sunday and Monday to ensure the presence of maximum firefighters to deal with any emergency.
Leaves and day-offs of officers and staff have been cancelled for Sunday and Monday to ensure the presence of maximum firefighters to deal with any emergency.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.