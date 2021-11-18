Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday unveiled a six-point plan to clean the Yamuna river to bathing standards by 2025. During a press conference, Kejriwal said that it took 70 years for the river Yamuna to become this dirty, it can't be cleaned within two days. “I had promised people in these Delhi polls that it would be cleaned by the next polls. We've started work on war-footing. We have 6 action points over it, I'm personally monitoring it," he said.

According to the Delhi CM, in the first action plan, his government is working on sewer treatment on war-footing. "First, new sewer treatment plants are being built. Second, the capacity of existing plants is being increased, Third, the technology of old treatment plants is being changed," CM Kejriwal said.

The Delhi government is constructing new sewage treatment plants and increasing the capacity of the existing ones as well as upgrading those, he added.

"This will increase our sewage treatment capacity from around 600 million gallons of wastewater a day to 750 MGD-800 MGD," Kejriwal said. He also said that the wastewater from four major drains falling in the Yamuna is being treated in situ. Industries will be shut for discharging industrial waste into the Yamuna, he said.

Additionally, the Delhi government will provide household connections in areas that have a sewer network. Earlier, the consumers had to get the connection themselves.

The Delhi government has also started de-silting and rehabilitation of the sewer network. "Specific targets have been set for each action point and I will personally monitor the progress," Kejriwal said.

