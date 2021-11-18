How Delhi govt will clean Yamuna? CM Kejriwal unveils 6-point action plan

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday unveiled a six-point plan to clean the Yamuna river to bathing standards by 2025. During a press conference, Kejriwal said that it took 70 years for the river Yamuna to become this dirty, it can't be cleaned within two days. “I had promised people in these Delhi polls that it would be cleaned by the next polls. We've started work on war-footing. We have 6 action points over it, I'm personally monitoring it," he said.

