Amid the threats around rising number of Omicron cases, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal assured citizens that there is “no need to panic'" in the view of the new COVID-19 variant. He has further asserted that we have adequate arrangements at hospitals if there is any spread of the new variant.

“We will strengthen home isolation system as most new Covid cases will not require hospitalisation," Delhi CM also said adding that a review meeting will be held on December 23 regarding the same.

Given the rise in cases for some days, now all positive cases in Delhi will be sent for genome sequencing for Omicron, he added.

I request the Center to allow booster doses for people who are fully vaccinated, the CM further asserted.

Meanwhile, two more cases of the Omicron variant of Covid have been detected in the national capital, taking the total number of people testing positive for the latest variant of the coronavirus here to 28.

The Delhi government on Saturday converted four private hospitals into dedicated centers for the treatment of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

These four hospitals are Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Max Hospital in Saket, Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj, and Batra Hospital in the Tughlakabad area of the national capital.

Earlier, only government-run Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) hospital was designated for the Omicron treatment.

Delhi reported 107 new cases in the past 24 hours, higher than the previous day when the fresh cases were still under hundred. On Sunday, the city reported one death and and 50 recoveries. With this, the number of active cases has gone up to 540.

On Saturday, Delhi had reported 86 new Covid cases, highest single-day spike in over 5 months. The total recovery in the same period was 68.

(With inputs from agencies)

