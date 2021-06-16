After taking lessons from the first and second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, The Arvind Kejriwal led-Delhi government has begun preparations to tackle a possible third wave. "In 1st & 2nd waves, we saw a shortage of medical & paramedical staff. So, govt has an ambitious plan to prepare 5000 health assistants to assist doctors and nurses as part of preparations for a possible third wave of COVID-19," Kejriwal said.

5000 youth will be trained by IP University for 2 weeks each. They'll be given basic training at Delhi's 9 major medical institutes, the Delhi CM added.

The training will start from June 28 in batches of 500 candidates. The applicants need to have cleared Class 12 and be at least 18 years old. Online applications for training will be received on a first-come, first-served basis from June 17, Kejriwal said.

The health assistants will be roped in whenever their services are required during the third wave of the pandemic. They will be paid according to the number of days they work, he said

