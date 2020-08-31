How Delhi Metro plans to get back on track: 10 things to know

After being closed since March 22 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi Metro has received the nod from government to resume services from September 7 in a "calibrated manner". DMRC in the past few months had trained its staff on compliance of COVID-19 safety norms and also on ways to make travel safer for commuters. A detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for safe operations of Metro services will be issued in the next few days after a meeting between officers of the Transport Department and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

While the decision is a big relief for commuters, but travelling in metro trains in the Covid-19 pandemic is no longer going to be the same.

Here are 10 things you should know about metro travel post coronavirus lockdown

No tokens, only smartcards

No tokens will be issued to passengers due to a high risk of virus spreading through it. To promote greater e-transaction, the Delhi Metro recently launched a new facility that will enable riders to get their smart cards auto-topped up at automatic fare collection (AFC) gates.This new smart card is available for customers through the app 'Autope'. The old smartcards can also be upgraded to avail this facility.

List of stations

A list of stations where travel services are being restored is being prepared and will be made public soon, he said.

Train halting time

The halting time of trains at stations will increase to ensure social distancing between commuters while boarding/de-boarding trains.

Frisking and thermal scanning

All passengers arriving at metro stations will be thermally screened by CISF staff.Only those with normal temperature and face mask will be allowed entry. The security officials will use modified hand-held metal detectors to check passengers from a distance.

Lifts and escalators

Only three people will be allowed at one time in a lift and commuters will have to maintain a one step gap on escalators.

AC inside trains

It is no longer going to be cold inside the trains. Air conditioners inside trains will be set at 26 degrees Celsius so that there is a constant flow of fresh air in the train

Masks mandatory

Wearing of masks will be mandatory and social distancing norms will be followed as per government guidelines.

Number of passengers

The number of passengers in a train will be limited to 300-350. Only alternate seats will be used.

Social distancing in trains, platforms

Wearing masks will be mandatory inside the stations and during the journey. Hand sanitisers will be placed on stations. Trains will be sanitised after regular intervals.

Fine

Travelling without a face mask, sitting on seats that are meant to be left vacant, spitting, may attract hefty fines.

