How Delhi Metro plans to get back on track: 10 things to know

After being closed since March 22 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, Delhi Metro has received the nod from government to resume services from September 7 in a "calibrated manner". DMRC in the past few months had trained its staff on compliance of COVID-19 safety norms and also on ways to make travel safer for commuters. A detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for safe operations of Metro services will be issued in the next few days after a meeting between officers of the Transport Department and the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).