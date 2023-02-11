How Delhi - Mumbai Expressway may boost Delhi NCR’s real estate demand
- The increased connectivity and reduced travel time will make it easier for businesses to operate between Delhi and Mumbai, leading to an increased demand for commercial and industrial properties in the area
The highly anticipated Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is all set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari on 12 February. It is expected that the Expressway will revolutionise travel between Delhi and Mumbai and provide a much-needed boost to the real estate market in the surrounding area. The Expressway is also anticipated to have a significant impact on the economic growth of the region as a whole by creating numerous employment opportunities and attracting businesses and investors.
