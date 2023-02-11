How Delhi - Mumbai Expressway may boost Delhi NCR’s real estate demand

"The completion of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is a watershed moment for the Delhi and NCR real estate markets, especially Gurgaon, firmly placing it as a gateway to the future development corridor of the country. The country’s longest 1,390-km highway will pave the way for more accessible, sustainable, and infrastructure-backed growth in the states it passes through. It will also help extend systematic investment opportunities into business parks and clusters, large scale logistic parks to promote exports and trade, and new townships in its proximity. Along with this, the commissioning of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor, and the completion of the three highways—NH48, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, and Dwarka Expressway—will drastically change the real estate landscape of Gurgaon in an unparalleled way, said Vivek Singhal, CEO, Smartworld Developers.

