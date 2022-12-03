How Delhi's Election Commission is preparing for MCD polls? Read here

The elections to the 250-ward MCD are seeing high-pitched contests between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which currently holds the reins of the civic bodies in the national capital, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), besides the Congress.
Delhi State Election Commission has started preparations for the MCD polls that are scheduled to take place tomorrow, Sunday, December 4. A total of 13,638 polling stations have been set up for the civic body elections in the national capital.
In an official statement, the State Election Commission said a large workforce of election functionaries and security agencies have put humungous efforts to make necessary preparations for conducting elections at 13,638 polling stations spread across Delhi, according to the news agency ANI.
Additionally, 68 Model Polling Stations and 68 Pink Polling Stations have also been established for the quality experience of the voters. Adequate arrangements have been made for the deployment of forces.
The Commission said that it has made elaborate arrangements for a "safe, secure and pleasant" voting experience. These measures are required to keep the electoral field free and to ensure that a level playing field is afforded to all political parties and candidates, as per ANI reports.
It has also put a ban on opinion polls or any other poll survey in any media, including electronic in connection with elections to Municipal Corporation of Delhi from 5:30 pm December 2 to 5.30 pm December 4.
According to the instructions issued by the Commission for Model Code of Conduct with regard to civic polls, the display and propagation of any election matter to the public during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll, is prohibited.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police is also working round the clock to ensure prevent any law and order situation on the polling day on Sunday, a police official said.
Speaking to ANI, Dependra Pathak, Special Commissioner of Police, (Law & Order), Zone-1, said, "Delhi Police is fully prepared for the MCD polls. Keeping every small detail in mind we have planned the security arrangements. Pre-polls, during the polls, and post-polls, 3 phases will have 3 different kinds of security deployment."
"Delhi Police intel wing is working with special branches and central agencies. Minute-to-minute policing is being done and we're working 24 hours to prevent law and order situations and have a fair and free election," he added.
Sagar Preet Hooda, Special CP (Law & Order) said that all arrangements have been made in regard to security and surveillance by the Delhi Police for the MCD polls.
"Delhi Police's arrangements are sufficient. There will be a total of 30,000 jawans on duty out of which 16,000 would be Delhi Police jawans and the rest would be outside forces," Hooda told ANI.
The top officer said Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) jawans and home guards will also be deployed. He further said that the security forces will keep a watch with the help of drones and around four to five drones have been assigned to each district.
