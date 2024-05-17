How did PM Modi intervene in Russia-Ukraine war? EAM S Jaishankar says ‘we took two calls…’
Prime Minister Narendra is a stern believer in dialogue and diplomacy in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, who acknowledges the PM's intervention during the crisis, which ensured the safe evacuation of stranded Indian citizens from war-torn regions.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been advocating for dialogue and diplomacy in the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict since Vladimir Putin started the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. He made phone calls with Putin and Volodymyr Zelansky to ensure safe passage for Indians stranded in war-torn regions. Putin and Zelensky have invited him to their respective countries after the Lok Sabha elections 2024.