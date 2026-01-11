How did Prashant Tamang die? Indian Idol winner and actor's wife shares update

Indian Idol winner and actor Prashant Tamang passed away on Sunday, 11 January at the age of 43 in Delhi. Tamang's wife said that the Indian Idol icon died in his sleep.

In a conversation with news wire ANI, Tamang's wife Martha Aley said, "it was a natural death. He was in his sleep when he left us. I was right beside him at that time."

Tamang had reportedly returned to the National Capital after a live performance in Arunachal Pradesh.

Initial reports mentioned that Tamang had suffered a heart attack at his residence in Delhi. He was rushed to a hospital in Dwarka, where he was declared dead, as per One India.

Who was Prashant Tamang? Tamang was the winner of Indian Idol Season 3. Some of his popular songs were Man Sainli, Gorkha Paltan, and Asarai Mahinama.

Tamang was born on January 4, 1983, in Darjeeling into a Nepali-speaking Gorkha family. His father served with the West Bengal Police and died while in service, after which Tamang left school to take up his father’s post.

Besides his music stint, he was also an actor. He starred in Nepali films like Gorkha Paltan (2010), Angalo Yo Maya Ko (2011), Kina Maya Ma (2011), Nishani (2014), Pardesi (2015), and Kina Mayama (2016) and more.

In India, he was a part of the popular web series, 'Paatal Lok 2'. In the Jaideep Ahlawat-starrer, Tamang played the pivotal role of sniper Daniel Acho.

Tamang's career as a singer Encouraged by friends, Tamang auditioned for the reality singing show “Indian Idol” in 2007, where he went on to win the competition. Tamang’s victory triggered unprecedented celebrations across the Darjeeling hills, Sikkim and parts of Nepal.

He then came out with his first album “Dhanyavaad” in 2010 and regularly performed at concerts in India and overseas.

Tamang transitioned to acting with the Nepali hit “Gorkha Paltan” the same year and went on to feature in movies such as “Angalo Yo Maya Ko”, “Kina Maya Ma”, “Nishani”, “Pardesi” and “Kina Mayama”.