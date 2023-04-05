How digitisation of Schengen visa will change international travel?2 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 03:06 PM IST
- Travelers will be able to apply for the Schengen visa online and the current 'Schengen' sticker will also get replaced with a digital bar code
The ambassadors of European Union member states gave the green signal to negotiate a proposal around digitalizing visa application process. In case the negotiations come through, the travelers will be able to apply for the Schengen visa online and the current 'Schengen' sticker will also get replaced with a digital bar code.
