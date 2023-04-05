The ambassadors of European Union member states gave the green signal to negotiate a proposal around digitalizing visa application process. In case the negotiations come through, the travelers will be able to apply for the Schengen visa online and the current 'Schengen' sticker will also get replaced with a digital bar code.

“A digital Schengen visa will make it easier for legitimate travellers to apply and will at the same time help make the Schengen area safer. Online applications will reduce the number of trips to the consulate for travelers and make the process smoother for national administrations." Swedish minister for migration Maria Malmer Stenergarz said.

Schengen visa digitized: Changes

If the the proposal is accepted, it will reduce the number of trips to the consulate for travellers. The online application process will allow travellers to punch in all relevant data and pay the visa fee while sitting comfortably at their homes.

The new rules also added that only those applicants have to visit the consulate, who are either first-time applicants or whose biometric data is no longer valid.

The digitization element will turn the whole process completely online, the digital platform will forward the application to the relevant national visa system on its own and will also automatically identify the country responsible for examining the application. The travellers will also be allowed to indicate to the platform if they want their application to be processed by specific member states.

The final decision on whether the visa is approved or not will also be communicated online to the applicants.

To counter the risks of counterfeit or stolen visa stickers, the online version of the Schengen visa will have a cryptographically-signed 2D barcode and will facilitate a smooth immigration process for travellers as it can be verified instantly.

“At the same time, the digital visa will put an end to the risk of falsification and theft of the visa sticker," the Swedish minister added.

The new rules have the potential to change international travel as it envisions a process where travellers have to just apply for the visa while sitting at their homes and the multiple run-ins around embassies and consulates will be over.